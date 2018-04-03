FADAMA MFB targets credit access to 1.5m Plateau farmers — Nigeria Today

FADAMA MFB targets credit access to 1.5m Plateau farmers

FADAMA Micro Finance Bank, Nigeria’s first farmers’ lender, is targeting credit access to over 1.5 million farmers in the 17 local government areas of Plateau State in order to boost yield and provide more jobs. The Fadama Bank has 70 percent of its share capital contributed by the Plateau State farmers, but with technical assistance…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FADAMA MFB targets credit access to 1.5m Plateau farmers appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

