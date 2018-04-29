 Fake Medical Doctor Exposed And Arrested — Nigeria Today
Fake Medical Doctor Exposed And Arrested

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Joseph Umaru a 38-year-old man in Katsina pretending to be a fake medical doctor has been apprehended by police. Command issued this statement: “On April 16, 2018, at about 1630hrs, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one (male), 38, an indigene of the Ofu LGA, Kogi State, residing in Kwado Quarters, Katsina. […]

