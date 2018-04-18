Fake News Warning: SAPS 'land grab' photo doing the rounds on social media is fake - Ladysmith Gazette — Nigeria Today

Fake News Warning: SAPS ‘land grab’ photo doing the rounds on social media is fake – Ladysmith Gazette
Fake News Warning: SAPS 'land grab' photo doing the rounds on social media is fake
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has learnt with concern of a fake news story based on a document purporting to emanate from the SAPS. The document alleges, inter alia, that there will be land grabs, riots and plundering from April 18, building …
