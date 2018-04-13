Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud — Nigeria Today

Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud

The Police on Friday docked a 34-year-old businessman, Umorem Lewis, at a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly duping an unsuspecting client of N600,000. The defendant, who resides in Jabi by Mr Biggs, Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. The Prosecutor, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told […]

