 Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police on Friday docked a 34-year-old businessman, Umorem Lewis, at a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly duping an unsuspecting client of N600,000. The defendant, who resides in Jabi by Mr Biggs, Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery. The Prosecutor, Mr Dabo Yakubu, told […]

The post Fake property agent docked over alleged N600,000 fraud appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.