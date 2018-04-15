Fake ticket-buyers behind story of my brother and me exchanging blow - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Fake ticket-buyers behind story of my brother and me exchanging blow – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Fake ticket-buyers behind story of my brother and me exchanging blow
The Punch
It was reported that popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, aka AY, and his younger brother, Lanre Makun, almost exchanged blows backstage at the recently-held AY Live comedy show over the sale of tickets. It was alleged that AY found out that Lanre was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!