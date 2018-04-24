 Falana calls on National Assembly to probe Buhari — Nigeria Today
Falana calls on National Assembly to probe Buhari

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Foremost human right lawyer, Femi Falana, has called on the National Assembly to probe the unauthorised withdrawal made by President Muhammadu Buhari from the Excess Crude Account (ECA). Reacting to the controversey surrounding the withdrawal of $496million to pay for Tucano aircrafts in the United States, Falana said the days of anticipatory approvals should be […]

