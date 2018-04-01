Falcao Slams Officiating Of Cup Final — Nigeria Today

Falcao Slams Officiating Of Cup Final

Radamel Falcao has slammed the officiating of referee Clement Turpin in the 3-0 Coupe de la Ligue loss to PSG, branding it “a disgrace”.

Cavani scored a brace either side of Di Maria’s goal to secure the cup for the fifth consecutive year for the capital club.

Cavani opened the scoring from the spot, as Turpin awarded a penalty, changed his mind, but went back to his initial decision after a length VAR review.

Falcao had a goal disallowed for offside when it was 2-0, VAR showed it was a close call.

“Paris were more efficient,” he told Canal Plus . “After that, there was the referee.

“For the sake of French football, what the referee did tonight was a disgrace.”

