Falcons seek redemption against France - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Falcons seek redemption against France
Super Falcons are aiming to bounce back from their disappointing outing at the WAFU Cup last year as they face France's women national team in an international friendly game today. Falcons were humbled in the regional tournament as the home based …
France vs Nigeria friendly: Super Falcons vow to put up a fight
