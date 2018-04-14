Fall army worms are here to stay – Agriculture Ministry - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Fall army worms are here to stay – Agriculture Ministry – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Fall army worms are here to stay – Agriculture Ministry
GhanaWeb
The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has ruled out the possibility of permanently tackling the invasion of fall armyworms on farms in the country. This follows the return of the pests in some farms across the country this year[2018], despite assurances …
Bio-rational Products To Be Applied In Managing Fall Armyworm
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!