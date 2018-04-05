 Falz Signs Upcoming Act, Sir Dauda To BahdGuys Entertainment — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Falz Signs Upcoming Act, Sir Dauda To BahdGuys Entertainment

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

“Bahd Guy Entertainment” boss, Falz has recently unveiled his first signee to the record label.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to announce the signing of the fast rising act named Sir Dauda to “Bahd Guy Entertainment”.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

He shared a picture of himself with his new act and wrote;

Allow me to introduce you to the newest member of the #Bahdguys Family!!! @sirdauda !!

So happy for this young Man and the bright future ahead!!

#Bahdguys #BahdguysEnt #Boogie #Confam cc @bahdguysent

The new “Bahd Guy Entertainment” act, Sir Dauda has worked with Falz on two of the tracks in his “27” Album both “Confam” and “Boogie Down” respectively.

See post below:-

The post Falz Signs Upcoming Act, Sir Dauda To BahdGuys Entertainment appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.