Falz Signs Upcoming Act, Sir Dauda To BahdGuys Entertainment — Nigeria Today

Falz Signs Upcoming Act, Sir Dauda To BahdGuys Entertainment

“Bahd Guy Entertainment” boss, Falz has recently unveiled his first signee to the record label.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to announce the signing of the fast rising act named Sir Dauda to “Bahd Guy Entertainment”.

He shared a picture of himself with his new act and wrote;

Allow me to introduce you to the newest member of the #Bahdguys Family!!! @sirdauda !! So happy for this young Man and the bright future ahead!! #Bahdguys #BahdguysEnt #Boogie #Confam cc @bahdguysent

The new “Bahd Guy Entertainment” act, Sir Dauda has worked with Falz on two of the tracks in his “27” Album both “Confam” and “Boogie Down” respectively.

See post below:-

