Families of Nigeria missing girls call for UN help - WHIO — Nigeria Today

Families of Nigeria missing girls call for UN help
YOLA, Nigeria — Family members of the Nigerian school girls who were kidnapped by Islamic militants four years ago are now calling for the U.N. to intervene to find out their fate. Some 113 girls never returned, though some were forced to marry their …
