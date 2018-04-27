Family alleges encroachment on land, violation of court order — Nigeria Today

Family alleges encroachment on land, violation of court order

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—The Edunjobi-Ogundare household has raised alarm over alleged encroachment of its right to the family property on the Ocean View Estate, Ogombo, Lagos Island by a customs boss.

Addressing reporters in Lagos, the family spokesperson, Isiaka Ibrahim-Ogundare alleged that Customs officials ordered the demolition of the family house on the two plots of land.

He added that the matter was before High Court No 44 Lands Division, Epe which ordered parties in the dispute to maintain status quo, but in defiance to the ruling, Ali ordered erection of fence around the property.

He said: “On March 27, 2018 after we left the police station, the lawyer who wrote a letter to us to vacate the land, came along with solders to our house and instructed us to vacate the land.

“We told them we cant. On the same day, some unknown person started fencing our property round with the aid of heavily armed soldiers.

“We got an order of injunction against Hameed Ali and other unknown persons on April 11, 2018, but police officers from SARS as well as offers from Zone two have been threatening us.”

Also speaking on the matter, the solicitor to the Edunjobi-Ogundare family, Tope Fadahunsi Michel, said his client’s right to his legitimate property was violated.

When contacted, lawyer to the defendant, Adegoke said the matter was in court and would not want to comment on it.

He said: “The land matter you are talking about is in court and I will not say anything beyond that. And if they want me to react, they know my office and can come there.”

