Family of Brit rapper Kenny Mukendi upset after Brazilian cops call off hunt and claim he jumped into the sea - The Sun — Nigeria Today

Family of Brit rapper Kenny Mukendi upset after Brazilian cops call off hunt and claim he jumped into the sea – The Sun
|
The Sun
|
Family of Brit rapper Kenny Mukendi upset after Brazilian cops call off hunt and claim he jumped into the sea
The Sun
BRAZILIAN police have called off the hunt for missing British rapper Kenny Mukendi after concluding he took his own life by throwing himself into the sea in Rio de Janeiro. But the family of the 22-year-old musician, who vanished over two weeks ago …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!