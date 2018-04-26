 Family of Liverpool attack victim release statement - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Family of Liverpool attack victim release statement – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Family of Liverpool attack victim release statement
Goal.com
The family of Sean Cox, the Reds supporter attacked by a pair of Roma fans on Tuesday, have spoken of their hopes he makes a full recovery. The family of the Liverpool fan who was attacked by a pair of Roma supporters prior to the first leg of the
Roma and Man Utd fans rally to help injured Liverpool supporterLiverpool Echo
For the people of Dunboyne, Sean Cox represents all that's good about sportJOE
Italian Men Charged Over Assault On Liverpool FanCHANNELS TELEVISION
ITV News –Channel NewsAsia –Irish Mirror –Daily Star
all 165 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.