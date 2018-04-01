Speedometer 'pinned' at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

Speedometer ‘pinned’ at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Speedometer 'pinned' at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says
Washington Post
The SUV that authorities said was carrying a family of eight — two parents and six adopted children — was traveling at 90 mph before it plunged off a California cliff last week, according to court documents obtained by a local TV station. Fox …
Teacher in bizarre marriage to sibling recants: What we did was wrong
NICU webcam at Orem hospital 'especially comforting' for deployed father
A quick note to say thank you… to my dad for helping my partner
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!