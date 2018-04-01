 Speedometer 'pinned' at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says - Washington Post — Nigeria Today
Speedometer ‘pinned’ at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says – Washington Post

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in World


Speedometer 'pinned' at 90 mph as SUV carrying family plunged off a cliff, report says
The SUV that authorities said was carrying a family of eight — two parents and six adopted children — was traveling at 90 mph before it plunged off a California cliff last week, according to court documents obtained by a local TV station. Fox
