Fani-Kayode backs CAN on Buhari, hails Oyedepo — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode backs CAN on Buhari, hails Oyedepo

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church and the Christian Association of Nigeria on their recent comments over the state of the nation. He quoted Rev. Sampson O. Ayokunle, CAN President, as likening the leadership style of Buhari to a blind man leading men that […]

Fani-Kayode backs CAN on Buhari, hails Oyedepo

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

