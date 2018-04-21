Fani-Kayode Makes Shocking Claims Against Buhari — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode Makes Shocking Claims Against Buhari

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has made a serious allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari. He made the claims in a post on via his verified Twitter handle. The former Minister of Culture, who is a fierce critic of the current administration, also accused the Nigerian military of colluding killers in Zamfara, where 34 […]

The post Fani-Kayode Makes Shocking Claims Against Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

