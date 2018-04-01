 Fani-Kayode, Stella Oduah, make FG’s new list of alleged Looters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode, Stella Oduah, make FG’s new list of alleged Looters

Posted on Apr 1, 2018 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has gone on to release a new list of alleged looters, expanding the list from 5 to 28, with 23 new names, Channels TV reports. The Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had previously released a list of 5, all of them members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Mohammed, speaking on the new […]

The post Fani-Kayode, Stella Oduah, make FG’s new list of alleged Looters appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.