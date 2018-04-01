Fani-Kayode, Stella Oduah, make FG’s new list of alleged Looters — Nigeria Today

Fani-Kayode, Stella Oduah, make FG’s new list of alleged Looters

The Federal Government has gone on to release a new list of alleged looters, expanding the list from 5 to 28, with 23 new names, Channels TV reports. The Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had previously released a list of 5, all of them members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Mohammed, speaking on the new […]

The post Fani-Kayode, Stella Oduah, make FG’s new list of alleged Looters appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

