 Fani-Kayode warns that World War 3 will happen soon — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode warns that World War 3 will happen soon

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned that World War 3 is imminent. Fani-Kayode was reacting to news that the United States has launched a joint military strike with the UK and France against Syria. “The carnage begins! The Americans, British and French finally launch air strikes on Syria. “It is clear to […]

Fani-Kayode warns that World War 3 will happen soon

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.