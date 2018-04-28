 Fans launch drive to save De Lille from ousting - Independent Online — Nigeria Today
Fans launch drive to save De Lille from ousting – Independent Online

Posted on Apr 28, 2018


Fans launch drive to save De Lille from ousting
Despite losing a motion of no confidence vote earlier this week, embattled Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille received the backing of loyal DA supporters yesterday. Following the DA caucus vote, the mayor's supporters launched a new campaign to save her
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

