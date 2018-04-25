Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley — Nigeria Today

Fans to pay N36, 000 to watch Nigeria, England at Wembley

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the ticket fares for Nigeria’s international friendly game against the Three Lions of England.

The Super Eagles would be up against the Three Lions of England at Wembley Stadium on June 2, in one of their warm-up matches ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to a statement by NFF: “Tickets for the England/Nigeria match are still selling, with the lowest ticket going for N18, 000 (£35).

“There are also tickets for N36, 000 (£70), N28, 000 (£55) and N23, 000 (£45). Concessions are available for students, persons under the age of 16 and senior citizens, with N5, 000 (£10) off their preferred ticket.

“All tickets are subject to availability and subject to the terms and conditions of The Football Association.”

Organizers told thenff.com on Tuesday that no tickets would be sold on match day at the Wembley Stadium, while urging Nigerian fans to buy the ‘Away Tickets’ as Nigeria will benefit from sales of ‘Away Tickets’. The tickets are available on www.thefa.com/nigeriatickets

