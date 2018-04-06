Farmcrowdy boosts farmland by 175 per cent with 7500 new acres - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Farmcrowdy boosts farmland by 175 per cent with 7500 new acres – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Farmcrowdy boosts farmland by 175 per cent with 7500 new acres
Guardian (blog)
Farmcrowdy, a digital agriculture platform which allows Nigerians to venture in and sponsor agriculture, has announced the launch of 7,500 acres of new maize and rice farms in Kaduna and Kwara States to meet growing demand for crop farms. Sponsorship …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
