Farmers, herders in Kachia agree to sustain peace — Nigeria Today

Farmers, herders in Kachia agree to sustain peace

Farmers and cattle herders in Kachia, Kachia Local Government area of Kaduna State have pledged to maintain peaceful coexistence amongst themselves. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolution was reached on Tuesday at a meeting held under the auspices of Kachia All Tribes Association, KATA, held in Kachia. Leader of the organising committee, Malam Yusuf Garba said the event, organised in partnership with Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, was to further strengthen ties between the two groups.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

