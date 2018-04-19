 Farmers/Herdsmen feud: 237 lives lost, 30 cases recorded says FG - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Farmers/Herdsmen feud: 237 lives lost, 30 cases recorded says FG – The Nation Newspaper

Farmers/Herdsmen feud: 237 lives lost, 30 cases recorded says FG
The federal Government yesterday in Katsina disclosed that so far 237 lives have been lost in about 30 cases so far recorded in the on-going farmers /herdsmen clashes in different parts of the country especially in the North central and North Western
