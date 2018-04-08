'Farmers, processors can make more money in cashew value chain' - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

‘Farmers, processors can make more money in cashew value chain’ – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
'Farmers, processors can make more money in cashew value chain'
Daily Trust
By Vincent A. Yusuf | Publish Date: Apr 8 2018 2:00AMAgainst the backof renewed efforts to resuscitate cashew production and value chain in Nigeria, Daily Trust on Sunday spoke with Dr Ibrahim Hussaini Doko, the Director-General of the Raw Material …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!