Fashion designer in court for alleged assault — Nigeria Today

Fashion designer in court for alleged assault
The police, on Wednesday, arraigned a 24-year-old fashion designer, Aliu Azeez, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly stabbing his friend with a broken bottle. Azeez, who resides at No. 2 Association Avenue, Shangisha, Lagos, is facing one-count charge of assault but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!