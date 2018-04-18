Fashions Finest Africa Awards: Nominees List + How To Vote — Nigeria Today

Fashions Finest Africa Awards: Nominees List + How To Vote
As the Fashions Finest Africa Epic Show draws near the excitement is in the air as the organizers of the fashion weekend extravaganza make final touches to ensure that the event is one to remember.
The Epic Show is a three-day event running from Friday 25th May to Sunday 27th May 2018, at The Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
Asides the runway show, exhibitions and conference; the Fashions Finest Africa team would be hosting the first and most prestigious all fashion awards in Nigeria. The essence of the awards is to celebrate those who have made a mark in the fashion industry.
From time immemorial a lot of people have changed the African fashion industry in many ways and the impact they make or have made have not been well recognized or appreciated. At Fashions Finest Africa we want this to change and this is why we have decided to debut the Fashions Finest Africa Awards.
There are 22 categories and 6 of the categories are open for people to cast their votes for who they think best fits while the remaining 16 categories would be properly vetted by our carefully selected judges whom have been selected based on their exploits in their chosen fields and they would choose the final winners.
The fashion extravaganza will kick off on Friday Morning with a Fashion conference where those who matter in the fashion industry and government will take on panel sessions, then later in the evening the prestigious Fashions Finest Awards will take place. We will also play hosts to Exhibitors and our marketplace vendors giving the opportunity to fashion lovers to shop till you drop. The fashion show will continue Saturday and Sunday featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa.
How to Vote
Log on to www.fashionsfinestafrica.com/voting for who you think best fits
VOTING CATEGORIES
Male Model of the year
- Victor Ndigwe – Beth Model Management Africa
- Sacha M’Baye – Select Models
- Adonis Bosso – DNA Models
- David Agbodji – DNA Models
- Toyin Oyeneye – Ice Model Management
- Seun Logan
- Davidson Obennego – Beth Model Management Africa
- Tosan Dudun – Mahogany Model Management
Female model of the year
- Halima Aden
- Khoudia Diop – The Coloured Girl
- Myever Akinleye – Few Model
- Mayowa Nicholas – Beth Model Management Africa
- Uju Marshal
- Ayomide Ayodele – Mahogany Model Management
- Chika Emmanuella –
Fashion Retail store of the year
- Temple Muse
- Grey Velvet
- Zazaii
- Nelly Wandji
- Samuel Mensah
- Payporte
Fashion Icon of the year
- Iman
- Angélique Kidjo
- Ohimai Atafo
- Deola Sagoe
- Kathy Anthony
- Somkele Iyamah
Fashion Blogger of the year
- Akosua Vee
- Nanci Mwai
- Kefilwe Mabote – KefiBoo
- Tracy Jamilatu Iddrissu – Style by Trey
- Aderonke Enoabasi Adefalujo – Rhonkefella
- Denola Adepetun – Denola Grey
- Temi Otedola – jtofashion
- Akin Faminu – The Fashion Epidemic
- Sharon Ojong
Fashion Influencer of the year
- Akin Faminu – The Fashion Epidemic
- Abisola Kola-Daisi – AKDLifestyle
- Aderonke Enobasi – Rhonkefella
- Toke Makinwa
- Thithi Nteta
- Ini Dima-Okojie
- Franklin Saiyalel – Kenyan Stylista
- Afua Rida
- Fisayo Longe – Mirror Me
CATEGORIES THAT WOULD BE JUDGED BY FFA AWARDS PANEL
Designer of the Year
- Ohimai Atafo – Mai Atafo
- Lisa Folawiyo – Lisa Folawiyo
- Andrea Iyamah – Andrea Iyamah
- Taibo Bacar(Mozambique) – Taibo Bacar
- David Tlale (South Africa) – David Tlale
- Duro Olowu – Duro Olowu
- Amaka Osakwe – Maki Oh
Emerging Designer of the Year
- Wisdom Franklin – Weiz Dhurm Franklyn
- Tokyo James – Tokyo James
- Derin Fabikun – Fablane by Derin
- Rich Mnisi (South Africa) – Rich Mnisi
- Recho Omondi (Kenya) – OMONDI
Menswear Designer of the Year
- Ohimai Atafo – Mai Atafo
- Clement Mudiaga Enajemo – Mudi Africa
- Kola Kuddus – Kola Kuddus Couture
- Laduma Ngxokolo (South Africa) – Maxhosa by Laduma
- Rich Mnisi (South Africa) – Rich Mnisi
- Adebayo Oke-Lawal – Orange Culture
Women’s Wear Designer of the Year
- Toju Foyeh – Toju Foyeh
- Matopeda – Topefnr
- Tubo – Tubo
- Derin Fabikun – Fablane by Derin
- Korto Momolu (Liberian) – Korto Momolu
- Kofo Ansah (Ghana) – Kofo Ansah
Young Designer of the Year
- Sandrah Tubobereni – Tubo
- Adebayo Oke-Lawal – Orange Culture
- Solome Katongole (Uganda) – Solome Katongole Cultural Couture
- Emmanuel Okoro – Emmy Kasbit
- Seun Morafa – MORAFA
- Tokyo James – Tokyo James
Makeup Artist of the Year
- Banke Meshida Lawal – BM pro
- Jide of St.Ola – Jide of St.Ola
- Joyce Jacobs Beauty (South Africa) – Joyce Jacobs Beauty
- Shomyalag – Elaine Shobanjo
- Maryjane Onouha – Zaron
Stylist of the Year
- Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe – The Style infidel Studio
- Empress Jamila (Ghana) – Style by Trey
- Akosua Vee (Ghana) – Akosua Vee
- Moashy Styling – Moashy Styling
- Jeremiah Ogbodo – Swanky Jerry
- Harvella Styles – Harvella Styles
- Rhoda Ebun – Rhoda Ebun
Fashion Show of the Year
- Glitz Africa Fashion Week (Ghana)
- Mercedes – Benz Fashion week (South Africa)
- Swahili Fashion Show (Kenya)
- Lagos Fashion and Design Week
- GTBank Fashion Weekend
Outstanding Contribution to Nigerian Fashion Award
- Deola Sagoe
- Agbani Darego
- Omoyemi Akerele
- Zizi Cardow
- Chimamanda Adichie
Accessories Designer of the Year
- Katherine – Mary Pichulik(South Africa) – Pichulik
- Laura Nyahuye (Zimbabwe) – AdornU
- Ashley Heather (South Africa) – Ashley Heather Jewellery
- Lisa Folawiyo – Lisa Folawiyo
- Morin Obaweya – Morin O
- Urez Kulture – Urez kulture
Creative of the Year
- Obinna Omeruo – Obe Spoke
- Akhigbe Okhai – Leankid Illustrations
- Kobby Adu (Ghana) – Kobby Adu
- Pola Maneli (South Africa) – Pola Maneli
- Papa Oppong (Ghana) – Papa Oppong
Shoe Designer of the Year
- Temilade Osinfade – T.T Dalk
- Mikhayel “Mikjagga” Tesfaye (Ethiopia) – Mikhayel “Mikjagga” Tesfaye
- Nuba Elamin, Lynn & Tetsi Bugaari (Kenya and Uganda) – Bugisi – Ruxx
- Adebola martins – Marco Martinez
- Keeks – Jide Ipaye
Bag Designer of the Year
- Femi Oyelabi – FemiHandBags
- Zainab Ashadu – Zashadu
- O’Eclat – O’Eclat Designs
- Akaoua Afriye Kumi (Ghana) – AAKS
- Morin Obaweya- Morin.O
- Adele Dejak (Kenya) – Adele Dejak
Fashion Photographer of the Year
- Emmanuel Oyeleke – EOP Studios
- Kelechi Amadi Obi – Kelechi Amadi Obi
- Lyra Aoko (Kenya) – Lyra Aoko
- Simon Denier (South Africa) – SDR Photo
- Kola Oshalusi – Insigna Media
- Reze Bonna ( South Africa) – Reze Bonna
Fashion Magazine of the Year
- MADE
- Glam Africa
- Fashion Ghana Magazine
- Schick Magazine
- Bella Naija Style
- Escape Magazine
Indigenous Fabric Maker of the Year
- Adesona Oluwayemisi – Ykaris Fashion
- Kabby Adisa – Kabby Adisa Alasooke
- House of Asooke
- Deroyal Fabrics
- Adire lounge
The post Fashions Finest Africa Awards: Nominees List + How To Vote appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!