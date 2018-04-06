Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup — Nigeria Today

Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup

Nigerian Power Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola said he would want Nigeria to bid to host the 2026 World Cup jointly with Morocco. He said the “indomitable” spirit of the Nigerian would rise to the occasion and deliver a super tournament.

“Morocco is bidding to host the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria should have jointly bid with Morocco because we can do it,” said the Manchester United and Enyimba fan.

“With the expanded format of the World Cup, it will now be too expensive for one country to host it.

“Like we did when we hosted the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup, when the gauntlet is throw at us, we will rise to the occasion.

“The indomitable, undying spirit of the Nigerians will come to the fore when we have a deadline to meet.

“We will clean up our house to welcome visitors from around the world.”

The 2026 World Cup will have 48 countries, 16 teams more than who will feature at Russia 2018.

Morocco as well as a joint bid by USA, Canada and Mexico had been officially submitted for consideration.

FIFA will announce the successful bid on June 13.

The post Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup appeared first on The Sun News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

