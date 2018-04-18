Fashola: We are on a journey to a destination of promise and eventual prosperity — Nigeria Today

Fashola: We are on a journey to a destination of promise and eventual prosperity

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola says Nigeria is on a steady journey to a destination of promise and prosperity.

Fashola made the submission yesterday in Uwuahia, Abia State while addressing delegates at the April 2018 edition of the monthly power sector operators’ meeting

“We are on a journey to a destination of promise and eventual prosperity and I use this occasion to salute the efforts and contributions of all those who have brought us this far” he said

Fashola maintained that there has been an improvement in power supply because Nigerians are currently saving some money from diesel they used to spend for generators.

He thanked well-meaning Nigerians who were gracious enough to publicly acknowledge that president Muhammadu Buhari was doing extraordinary well in the power sector.

“Even if those who were most vocal in condemnation when the situation appeared very dire are now uttering some muted acknowledgment that it has improved, we must continue to draw inspiration from well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians who were gracious enough to publicly acknowledge that: they are saving some money from diesel they used to spend for generators; they are running their generators for fewer hours, and they are getting comparably more power than before.

“It is because of those gracious and well-meaning and right thinking Nigerians that we must dig deeper, work harder and be more determined to improve service delivery.” he added.

