Fast and Furious franchise headed to Netflix for a new animated series - Digital Trends — Nigeria Today

Fast and Furious franchise headed to Netflix for a new animated series – Digital Trends
|
Digital Trends
|
Fast and Furious franchise headed to Netflix for a new animated series
Digital Trends
The eight films in the Fast and Furious franchise have earned more than $5 billion worldwide, so it shouldn't be much of a surprise that studio Universal Pictures has plans to give the series a shot on the small screen. What is surprising, however, is …
Fast And Furious animation coming to Netflix
Netflix Is Making an Animated 'Fast and Furious' Series
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!