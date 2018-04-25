Fatal Car Accident In Delta State Kills Driver Instantly - Graphic Photos — Nigeria Today

Fatal Car Accident In Delta State Kills Driver Instantly – Graphic Photos

A ghastly car accident happened on Sunday evening killing the driver of the vehicle instantly. The unfortunate incident involving a private car occurred between Urhonigbe and Obiaruku in Ukwuani local government area of Delta state as the driver was killed instantly. The pictures were shared online in order to locate the family of the deceased. If you have any info or know the car in question with the registration number as below, please contact the nearest police station.

