Father Accused of Incest Kills His Daughter and Their 7-Month-Old Baby - TIME — Nigeria Today

Father Accused of Incest Kills His Daughter and Their 7-Month-Old Baby – TIME
|
TIME
|
Father Accused of Incest Kills His Daughter and Their 7-Month-Old Baby
TIME
(HARTFORD, Conn.) — A man who had an incestuous relationship with his daughter and fathered a child with her shot and killed her and her adoptive father in a pickup truck on Thursday and then killed himself, police said. The child, a 7-month-old boy …
911 caller on father, daughter homicide, suicide: 'He killed his wife, he killed her father'
Four people found dead, including father-daughter couple charged with incest, their baby
Father, daughter who had child together dead in murder-suicide; child also found dead
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!