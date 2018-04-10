 Father charged with impregnating 16-year-old daughter in Molo - Hivisasa — Nigeria Today
Father charged with impregnating 16-year-old daughter in Molo – Hivisasa

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in World


Father charged with impregnating 16-year-old daughter in Molo
Hivisasa
A 42-year-old man accused of impregnating his 16-year old class seven girl has been released by a Molo court on a bond of Sh300, 000. Appearing before resident magistrate Emmanuel Soita, Stephen Towett was charged of committing the offence on April 7

