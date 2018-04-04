 Father kills son in Enugu — Nigeria Today
Father kills son in Enugu

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Police in Enugu State have launched a manhunt for one , Onyenwe Offor Ajah, who allegedly hacked his son to death in an Enugu community. The police spokesman in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident occurred on March 28 at Ameke Enu village in Oduma Community of Aninri Local Government Area of the state. Amaraizu said the son whom he allegedly killed after a disagreement, had been identified as Kenneth Ajah ,38.

