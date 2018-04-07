 Father who lost wife, kids in Sutherland Springs shooting 'trying to' start over with surviving son - Peoria Journal Star — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Father who lost wife, kids in Sutherland Springs shooting ‘trying to’ start over with surviving son – Peoria Journal Star

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Peoria Journal Star

Father who lost wife, kids in Sutherland Springs shooting 'trying to' start over with surviving son
Peoria Journal Star
Chris Ward with his son, 6-year-old Ryland Ward, at the family home he and his brother are remodeling in La Vernia, Texas, on April 2, 2018. Ward lost his wife and two daughters in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Ryland
Self-restraint – Francis EwheridoVanguard
Photos from Cossy Orjiakor's father's burialInformation Nigeria
My daughter's WiFi question helped save us from dryer fireBelfast Telegraph
Borneo Bulletin Online –Berkeley Independent
all 10 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.