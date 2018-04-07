Father who lost wife, kids in Sutherland Springs shooting 'trying to' start over with surviving son - Peoria Journal Star — Nigeria Today

Father who lost wife, kids in Sutherland Springs shooting ‘trying to’ start over with surviving son – Peoria Journal Star
|
Peoria Journal Star
|
Father who lost wife, kids in Sutherland Springs shooting 'trying to' start over with surviving son
Peoria Journal Star
Chris Ward with his son, 6-year-old Ryland Ward, at the family home he and his brother are remodeling in La Vernia, Texas, on April 2, 2018. Ward lost his wife and two daughters in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Ryland …
Self-restraint – Francis Ewherido
Photos from Cossy Orjiakor's father's burial
My daughter's WiFi question helped save us from dryer fire
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!