 Fayemi explains why he was absent at Washington Investment Forum — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fayemi explains why he was absent at Washington Investment Forum

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, on Monday disagreed with those accusing him of shunning the US-Nigerian investment summit, stating that he did not confirm attendance at any investment forum in Washington DC. He spoke in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, following reports that the Emir […]

Fayemi explains why he was absent at Washington Investment Forum

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.