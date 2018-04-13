Fayose backing me to become Ekiti governor – Deputy gov, Olusola — Nigeria Today

Fayose backing me to become Ekiti governor – Deputy gov, Olusola

Prof. Kolapo Olusola, Ekiti Deputy Governor, has declared that he has the backing of God and Governor Ayo Fayose to emerge as the next helmsman of the state. He stated this on Friday at the headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Olusola submitted his Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to the National Organising […]

