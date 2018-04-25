Fayose: Buhari has turned the National assembly into a non-existing institution — Nigeria Today

Fayose: Buhari has turned the National assembly into a non-existing institution

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of turning the National assembly into a non-existing institution.

In a statement by his special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka on Tuesday, Fayose described the withdrawal of $496 million from the Excess Crude Account by president Buhari without the consent of the national assembly as a bad omen for democracy.

He lamented the treatment meted on Senator Dino Melaye by the Nigerian police force as uncalled for, according to him, if the police has used the same aggression on the killings by herdsmen across the North Central States and other parts of the country, the rampaging killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been brought under control.

“If half of the level aggressiveness being shown by the Police on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye because of seeming concocted allegations is shown on the killings by herdsmen across the North Central States and other parts of the country, the rampaging killer herdsmen that are even killing policemen would have been brought under control” the statement reads.

“It is alarming and curious that Father Joseph Gor, one of the Catholic Priests that were murdered in Benue State today, raised the alarm on January 3, 2018, through his Facebook account on the occupation of Mbalom community by herdsmen. Yet, the priest was killed!”

“Why is the federal government allowing this seeming ethnic cleansing in Benue and other middle-belt States, such that President Buhari and the entire members of his government do not see the wanton killings as anything to be worried about?

“When did Nigeria degenerate to the level that people can no longer worship peacefully in their churches or go to their farms

“One day, this federal government will even stop releasing statutory allocations to States and Local councils. They are behaving as if the constitution of the country is already suspended and this should worry lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

“Despite that Local Councils in Ekiti State were in court, challenging the federal government decision to withdraw $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account and the Attorney General of the Federation had already entered appearance in the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1264/17 that came up for hearing before Justice Binta Nyako on Monday, $496 million was taken from the Excess Crude Account. Only the National Assembly and the judiciary can save themselves from being turned to a non-existing institutions as already being done by the President.” he added

