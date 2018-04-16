Fayose: Buhari should stop lamenting, he’s also behind Nigeria’s problems — Nigeria Today

Fayose: Buhari should stop lamenting, he’s also behind Nigeria’s problems

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has told President Muhammadu Buhari to stop behaving like a “weeping president” by lamenting about what his predecessors failed to do and blaming past leaders for the inability of his administration to fulfill his campaign promises. He stated that “only a leader like President Buhari that lacked competence and […]

Fayose: Buhari should stop lamenting, he's also behind Nigeria's problems

