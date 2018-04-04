 Fayose reacts to Buhari’s approval of $1bn, reveals what money will be used for — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fayose reacts to Buhari’s approval of $1bn, reveals what money will be used for

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has queried President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight Boko Haram insurgency. He described it as pooling of public funds for the purpose of funding President Buhari’s reelection as well as the coming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States. The governor […]

Fayose reacts to Buhari’s approval of $1bn, reveals what money will be used for

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.