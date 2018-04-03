Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s opposition to Buhari’s re-election — Nigeria Today

Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s opposition to Buhari’s re-election
Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be re-elected as a vindication of his position that the President had nothing to offer the country. The governor said “even though I do not agree with the personally of Obasanjo, history will not be kind to […]
Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s opposition to Buhari’s re-election
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!