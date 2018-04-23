 Fayose warns Corps members against rigging election — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Fayose warns Corps members against rigging election

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members in the state not to allow politicians use them to rig elections. The governor made the remark during the swearing-in ceremony of 2,300 corp members deployed to the state at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp on Monday. Fayose was quoted in a […]

Fayose warns Corps members against rigging election

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.