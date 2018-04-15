 Fayose will go to jail after tenure – Fayemi — Nigeria Today
Fayose will go to jail after tenure – Fayemi

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday vowed to jail Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, if reelected. He spoke during the declaration of intent to contest for Ekiti State governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Fayose, he stated, will be made to account for the gross mismanagement of […]

