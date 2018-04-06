 FCMB Group announces N170bn Gross Revenue — Nigeria Today
FCMB Group announces N170bn Gross Revenue

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

FCMB Group Plc has released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, reporting a gross revenue ofN169.9 billion. Going by the audited results, the Group recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N11.5billion, while profit after tax (PAT) was N9.4billion. And in demonstration of the enhanced confidence of customers in FCMB, deposits […]

