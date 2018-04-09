FCMB Group declares N1.98b dividend - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

FCMB Group declares N1.98b dividend – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nairametrics
|
FCMB Group declares N1.98b dividend
The Nation Newspaper
The board of directors of FCMB Group has recommended distribution of N1.98 billion as cash dividend for the 2017 business, representing a dividend per share of 10 kobo. It had paid the same amount for the 2016 business year. Key extracts of the audited …
FCMB Group records N170 billion revenue in 2017
FCMB expects flat loan growth
Watch out for these stocks this week!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!