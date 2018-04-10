FCMB Introduces New Flexx Hub — Nigeria Today

FCMB Introduces New Flexx Hub
First City Monument Bank says it has deepened its youth empowerment and development drive by opening a new Flexx Hub at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Lagos. Flexx Hub is a specially designed automated branch to cater for the banking needs of students on campuses. In addition, the bank said it had handed over the […]
The post FCMB Introduces New Flexx Hub appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
