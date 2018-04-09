FCMB Partners Etihad Airways — Nigeria Today

FCMB Partners Etihad Airways

Customers of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB), who plan to travel abroad for personal or business purposes at very affordable fares now have an opportunity to do so. This is because, the bank and Etihad Airways have launched a partnership that offers discounted, highly affordable and convenient travel packages, including flight tickets, to existing and potential customers who fly on Etihad Airlines to any part of the world.

A statement from the bank explained that to benefit from the package, all an existing customer of FCMB needs do is to visit a dedicated website for the partnership.

The discounted fares come with various benefits in the Bank’s financial products and services stable to enhance the travel experience of customers. These include Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) services, complimentary platinum cards and priority passes, complimentary lounge access at departure in Lagos, among other benefits. There is also the USA Immigrations clearance at Abu Dhabi for travelers going to the United States and a dedicated service for customers who intend to travel to the Holy land in Mecca for Hajji and Umrah.

In a welcome address, the Managing Director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Mr. Adam Nuru commended Etihad Airways for the quality of service it offers its customers, noting that the brand within a few years of its establishment, has achieved a very robust international image with a high level of global acceptability within the aviation circles.

Nuru said: “I thank the representatives of Etihad Airways Group. We do not take our partnership with you for granted. We take it seriously knowing that it will surely strengthen our course and increase the range of valuable products we can offer our loyal customers”.

In his own contribution at the launch, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, said it is a value-added offering designed to deliver high quality of service and satisfaction for customers.

According to him, “What FCMB has done with Etihad Airways gives advantage to our existing customers and prospects who may wish to open account(s) with FCMB.”

While commenting on the partnership, the General Manager, Africa of Etihad Airways, Mr. George Mawadri, said: “It is a privilege to partner FCMB and we are indeed happy. Etihad is a young airline, though we have grown within the short period of time. “

