 FCMB Partners Etihad, Secures Unbeatable Travel Fares for its Customers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

FCMB Partners Etihad, Secures Unbeatable Travel Fares for its Customers

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Customers of First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) who plan to travel abroad for personal or business purposes at very affordable fares now have an opportunity to do so. This is because, the Bank and Etihad Airways have launched a partnership that offers discounted, highly affordable and convenient travel packages, including flight tickets, to existing […]

The post FCMB Partners Etihad, Secures Unbeatable Travel Fares for its Customers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.