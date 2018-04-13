FCTA defends N40bn 2018 National Priority Budget at NASS — Nigeria Today

FCTA defends N40bn 2018 National Priority Budget at NASS

Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has defended its 2018 National Priority Budget

proposal of N40,297,122,872 before the Senate.

Making the presentation to the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory at the National

Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello said the proposal

was in accordance with the N40.3 billion envelope given to the FCT as its National Priority

Budget by the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

According to a statement issued by the chief press secretary to the minister, Cosmas Uzodinma,

and made available to Nigerian Pilot, Bello said 27 critical infrastructure projects totalling

N40,297,122.27 had been prioritised for action under the proposal.

The projects include the B6, B12 and circle roads traversing the National Stadium, Villa and back

to the stadium; the Greater Abuja Water Works project as well as the extension of Inner

Southern Expressway, ISEX, from the Central Bank/National Christian Centre to Galadimawa

Roundabout.

Provisions totalling N1.2 billion were also made for infrastructure development at major

satellite towns of Kubwa, Karshi and Bwari to help stave off the weight of expansion being

witnessed in the city.

In addition, major utilities and social services covering education, water supply as well as

security at the UN building have been effectively provided for.

“This is what has been given to us and based on that and in line with our desire to first and

foremost continue existing critical infrastructural projects and also highlight one or two that

have the potential of giving the greatest benefits to the largest number of people, we

highlighted a total of 27 projects which we hope, if this distinguished Committee passes, will

enable us continue many infrastructure projects and hopefully get some of them out of the

Budget,” said Bello

The minister disclosed that the N40.3 billion FCT 2018 budget was an improvement on the

N30.4 billion that was allocated to the FCT for capital projects in 2017, adding that

N12,198,561,434.40 billion, representing 40.1 percent of the total sum, had so far been

released and expended.

Bello, who described the amount as very small, said it tremendously affected the ability of the

FCTA to discharge many of the infrastructure projects that were ongoing.

He expressed his appreciation to the National Assembly for extending the window of

expenditure for the 2017 budget, noting that it would allow for more releases to be made to

offset some critical infrastructural bills in the FCT.

The minister regretted that allocations to the FCT from the federal government had been

gradually reducing over the years, due to the reduction in the revenues accruable to the federal

government, as well as the perception that the FCT is maturing and should be able to fend for

itself.

He disclosed that the FCTA was working to overcome the budget shortfall through its recently

reconstituted FCT Internal Revenue Service.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Senator Dino Melaye lamented

that the FCT National Priority Budget had been declining from N109 billion in the recent past to

N30.4billion in 2017 and N40.3 billion in 2018.

According to him, “It is worthy of note that in 2017, out of N30,397,122,872 budget of FCT

Administration, only N12,198,561,435.40 was accessed, leaving an unreleased balance of

N18,198,561,436.60.

“The budget gives a performance of 40.1 percent, while expenditure against actual release

gives hundred percent performances. This is worrisome to the Committee and I’m sure to the

residents of the FCT as well.” He said the Committee has resolved to better the lot of FCT

residents by ensuring full implementation of the 2018 budget."

He used the occasion to appeal to the Ministers of Finance and of Budget and National Planning

to consider the priority place of the FCT as the national capital in allocating funds to it.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

