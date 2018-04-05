FDA threatens to 'collapse criminal justice system' - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

FDA threatens to ‘collapse criminal justice system’ – Mail & Guardian
FDA threatens to 'collapse criminal justice system'
A supplier to the police alleged to have bribed former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane threatened to bring the criminal justice system to a halt if he didn't get paid by midnight Wednesday evening. Forensic Data Analysis (FDA), a company …
SAPS/SITA capture: FDA holds South Africa to ransom, threatens to 'collapse criminal justice system'
